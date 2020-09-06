Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations next week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n Washburn Way to Laverne Avenue to South Side Bypass asphalt replacement – lane closures with flagging.
n Paint striping stencil crews Sept. 8-10 will conduct miscellaneous chip seal and fog seal on county roads.
n Crack seal crews Sept. 8-10 on Drews Road, Lower Lake Road.
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation on Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area will have miscellaneous sewer pipe construction.
n Ogden Street upgrades to add curb, gutter and sidewalks to existing roads.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Sept. 8-10 will be performing paving on the 2200 block of Applegate Avenue at the intersection of Delores Avenue and Fremont Street.
n Paint crews Sept. 8-11 will be painting legends and crosswalks on Main Street and Klamath Avenue.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones, or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.