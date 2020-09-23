Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week, please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n Paint striping stencil crews Sept. 21-24 will conduct miscellaneous work on county roads and Washburn Way from Laverne Avenue to South Side Bypass.
n Crack seal crews Sept. 21-24 on Drews Road and Lower Lake Road.
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation on Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area will have miscellaneous sewer pipe construction.
n Ogden Street upgrades to add curb, gutter and sidewalks to existing roads.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Sept. 21-24 will be performing prep work and asphalt overlay on the 2000 block of Leroy Street, crack patching on Shelley Street, Crescent Avenue area on Sept. 23, and utility cut and curb repair on Pacific Terrace and N. 6th Street and Grant Street on Sept. 24.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.