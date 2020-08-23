Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations next week, please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n Homedale sidewalk replacement/asphalt inlay – lane closures with flagging – expect delays. Sidewalks will be closed with limited driveway access.
n Chip seal crew – Aug. 24-25 at Knob Hill in region of Sky Lakes Medical Center. Aug. 25-28 at Altamont, Austin, Bartlett, Anderson Ave., Joe Wright Rd., Arnold Ave.
n Early morning Broom Crew – Aug. 25-28 crews will start at 4 a.m. on Knob Hill, the hospital area, and all South Suburban chip seal areas.
n Paint striping/stencil crew – Aug. 24-27, painting of recently chip-sealed county roads.
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation – Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area sewer pipe construction.
City of Klamath Falls
n Washburn Way southbound lane – Monday, Aug. 24 north of Onyx Ave. to the Walmart driveway, closed 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for first-phase construction to supply a new Les Schwab Tire Center with water service.
n Chip seal operations Aug. 24-26 – Knob Hill area on Lexington Ave., Mar St., Ridgecrest Dr., Wade Circle, Angels Way, Harmony Ln., Quail Ridge Dr., Majestic St., Eulalona Ct., Sunrise Ct., Mt. View Blvd., Tiffany St. Also in Shadow Hills area on Summers Ln., Adalaide Ave., and Marion Ct. Work will begin at 7 a.m. each day and commence at 5 p.m. Residents are urged not to park on the street during these operations, unattended vehicles may be subject to towing.
n Asphalt crews Aug. 24-27 will be conducting utility dig outs and paving on South Sixth Street from Hope St. to Madison St., South Homedale Road from Bartlett Ave. to Southside Bypass, and along the Owens St. and Reclamation Ave. intersection.
n Paint crews Aug. 25-28 will be painting legends and crosswalks on Campus Dr. from Daggett Ave. to Dan O’Brien Way and Pine Street from Esplanade Ave. to N. 3rd St.