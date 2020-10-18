Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n East Langell Valley Road at milepost 13 will be reduced to one lane of alternating two-way traffic at the bridge over Miller Creek to repair the western half of the bridge structure.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Oct. 19-22 will be performing concrete repair on the 1800 block of Lowell Street.
n Paint crews Oct. 20-21 will be painting crosswalks and legends around Klamath Union High School and Pelican Elementary School.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.