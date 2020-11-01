Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
City of Klamath Falls
n Lane closure on 10th Street on Monday, Nov. 2 between Main Street and Pine Street from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
n Asphalt crews Monday, Nov. 2 will be conducting cut paving on Patterson Street and Tamera Drive. Nov. 3-4 cut paving will be done on Pine Street between Ewauna Street and North 1st Street. Thursday, Nov. 5 cut paving will be conducted on Vine Street, Applegate Avenue, and Sunset Court.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.