Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations next week, please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n Homedale sidewalk replacement/asphalt inlay – lane closures with flagging – expect delays. Sidewalks will be closed with limited driveway access.
n Washburn Way to Laverne Avenue to South Side Bypass asphalt replacement – lane closures with flagging.
n Fog Seal Crew Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 on Alameda Avenue, Arthur Street, Alva Avenue, Crest Street, Francis Roberts Way, Bisbee Street, Freida Avenue, Kane Street, Laverne Avenue, Summers Lane, Marian Court, Adelaide Avenue, Alpine Drive, Alt Way, Altamont Drive, Ash Drive, Austin Street, Barry Avenue, Blackberry Court, Derby Street, Mazama Drive, Selma Street, Villa Drive, Old Fort Landfill, Tingly Lane Transfer.
n Early morning broom crews Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 will brush streets scheduled for fog sealing.
n Paint striping stencil crews Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 will conduct miscellaneous chip seal and fog sealed county roads.
n Crack seal crews Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 on Drews Road.
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation on Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area will have miscellaneous sewer pipe construction.
n Ogden Street upgrades to add curb, gutter and sidewalks to existing roads.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 will be performing paving on the 2300 block of Vine Street and Lakeshore and California Avenue.
n Paint crews Sept. 1-4 will be painting legends and crosswalks on Pine Street, Main Street and Klamath Avenue.
n For deal operations Aug. 31 – Sept. 4 on Lexington Avenue, Mar Street, Ridgecrest Drive, Wade Circle, Angels Way, Harmony Lane, Quail Ridge Drive, Majestic Street, Eulalona Court, Sunrise Court, Mt. View Boulevard, and Tiffany Street in the Knob Hill area. Additional fog sealing will be conducted in the Shadow Hills area on Summers Lane, Adalaide Avenue, and Marion Court. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. All unattended vehicles left on the street during these times may be subject to towing.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones, or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.