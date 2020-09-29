Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week, please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation on Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area will have miscellaneous sewer pipe construction.
n Ogden Street upgrades to add curb, gutter and sidewalks to existing roads.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Sept. 28-29 will be performing prep work and asphalt overlay on the 600 block of Grant Street, north of N. 6th Street.
n Paint crews will be painting legends and crosswalks on Klamath Avenue from S. 6th Street to 12th Street, and N. 11th Street from Main Street to Prospect Avenue and N. 9th Street.
n Beginning Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 2, Conger Avenue near the Main Street intersection will be reduced to one lane for paving operations.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.