Motorists should expect delays on Wednesday and Thursday for road construction planned on Washburn Way and Shasta Way in Klamath Falls, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.

Work crews will be using equipment to evaluate the asphalt condition on both Shasta Way and Washburn Way from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

Motorists should expect minor single-lane delays, please use caution and avoid the construction areas if possible.

For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls at 541-883-5270.

