ALTURAS — Road construction begins this week on Forest Road 49 connecting the Lava Beds National Monument and the Medicine Lake Recreation Area on the Modoc National Forest, according to a news release.
The unpaved section of Forest Road 49 will be maintained and reconditioned. New aggregate will be placed from the Lava Beds boundary to the Doorknob Snowmobile Staging area. The Doorknob parking lot will also be repaved.
“Visitors should be on the lookout for trucks and equipment when visiting the area, including on County Road 97,” warned Forest Engineer Chris Bielecki.
“This project was made possible by California State Parks grant funding and supplemented by 2019 Forest Service construction funds,” Bielecki added.