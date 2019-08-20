CHEMULT – Forest Service Road 9774 on the Chemult Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 20-22 by the Union Pacific railroad for equipment repairs on tracks in the area, according to a news release.
The road accesses Corral Spring Campground off Highway 97 approximately 2 miles north of Chemult.
The road will be closed between Highway 97 and Forest Road 9774-110.
The campground will still be accessible but will require longer travel on Forest Service roads. Either from the north off Highway 58 near the Little Deschutes Campground or from Chemult and the Walt Haring SnoPark and then taking the 110 road north.