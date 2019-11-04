A parcel of city-owned land in Klamath Falls will be the focus of a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 honoring citizens who have worked over the years to see the property preserved as open space for public recreation and wildlife benefits.
A plaque will be unveiled on Conger Heights recognizing George Nicholson, a resident of the city who died in 1999, for his leadership in the cause. Nicholson used personal funds to acquire the Conger Heights property in 1978 in order to block a housing development project on the ridge overlooking Link River.
The land eventually was transferred to the city, though it currently has no protection from other development proposals.
The ceremony involving city officials and members of the Nicholson family is being organized by the Klamath Greenways Foundation, a nonprofit group formed to continue efforts to protect the land as open space.
The brief ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the end of Stanford Street, off California Avenue.