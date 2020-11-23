Due to rising COVID-19 case rates in Klamath County, all K-12 students will return to online-only classes after Thanksgiving break.
That includes students in both the Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls city schools, students in grades K-3, and rural schools that had been operating in-person under an exemption to state mandates. The return to online-only instruction begins Nov. 30.
The schools have no choice in the matter. Klamath County Public Health, after completing a significant portion of new case investigations late on Friday, announced that new COVID-19 case rates in the county exceeded the minimum number required to have in-person classes. Last week, school officials hoped some that some cohorts — such as K-3 student or others in small, rural schools could continue to operate some in-person learning.
Klamath County Public Health Assistant Director Jessica Dale made the announcement Saturday in an email to district superintendents.
“Though previous recommendations have been to continue in-person education based on limited community spread and no impact to school communities, we now find ourselves in a different situation,” Dale said. “We remain strong advocates for the importance of in-person learning for the social, emotional, and physical health of our community youth. However, we also are dedicated to making recommendations that place safety and community health at the forefront.”
Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said his district worked hard to bring students back into classrooms. He said it would take a community support to bring case numbers down.
“As the holidays approach, how our community chooses to celebrate will make a difference,” he said. “Please wear a mask, limit social gatherings, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick. Let’s work together so our students can return to their classrooms.”
Paul Hillyer, superintendent of Klamath Falls City Schools, said last week that most city schools students would not be able to return to in-person learning by Dec. 7 at the earliest.