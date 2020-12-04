As California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new framework for county-specific stay-at-home orders, Siskiyou and Modoc Counties continued to see rising COVID-19 cases.
The Northern California region of ICU beds, which includes both counties, had the lowest ICU availability as of December 3 (18.6%). In a statement that day, Modoc County Public Health Officer Edward P. Richert said projections show the region reaching 15% ICU availability by Saturday, meaning that a stay-at-home order will likely apply to both counties either this weekend or early next week. Both counties have the highest “purple” risk level, meaning cases are widespread.
As of Friday morning, Modoc County Health Services reported 164 total COVID-19 cases, 52 of which were active. Two people are currently hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported yet. Approximately 69% of cases in the county were located within the region that includes Alturas, with 11% attributed to the region including Newell and the eastern portion of Tulelake. Unlike in Klamath County, where people ages 20-29 make up the largest share of total cases, 35-44 year-olds hold that title in Modoc County, followed closely by 65-74 year-olds.
Siskiyou County Public Health reported 786 total COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon, 114 of which were active and 16 of which were hospitalized. The county announced its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday, declining to provide any identifying information about the individual. The southern region of the county, which includes Mt. Shasta, Weed and McCloud, accounts for the greatest percentage (37%) of cases in Siskiyou County, followed by the north region (28%), which includes Yreka, and the east region (26%), which includes Dorris and the western portion of Tulelake. People between the ages of 18 and 49 comprise the majority of the county’s cases.
In his statement, Richert emphasized the importance of mask-wearing, hand-washing and physical distancing, as well as complying with isolation and quarantine protocols. He said more than half of Modoc County’s cases can be attributed to people who were tested while quarantining after being notified of their exposure to an existing case.
“These people who quarantined themselves have been instrumental in slowing the spread,” Richert said.