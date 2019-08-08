A host of new race winners likely will take place Saturday at the 44th annual running of the Crater Lake Rim Runs and Marathon.
Only Erica Hunsberger of Gresham returns from the six winners a year ago.
She won the women’s 13-mile race last year, and is back for a potential encore.
Also expected to be among the leaders will be Sergio Morales in the men’s marathon, that after having missed a year ago because of an injury.
Morales had won three straight marathons (2015-17), and would have matched Jeanne Otteman as the only person to win the 26-mile, 385-yard race four consecutive times (1979-82).
Otteman won the women’s marathon at Crater Lake before women were allowed to run the race in either the Olympic Games or world championships.
If Morales is able to win the men’s marathon, he would break a tie with Alden Glidden and Martin Balding for most victories in the longest race contested at Crater Lake National Park. Glidden and Balding also have three marathon wins.
Balding returns this year and is among the oldest entries in the competition.
He and his family use the weekend to camp, and when Balding begins this year’s race, he will wear bib No. 42, which is the number of times the Susanville, Calif., resident has competed in the marathon.
This year’s field of 500 runners includes individuals in the 6.7-mile, 13-mile and marathon races.
Runners come from 31 states outside of Oregon, along with entries from British Columbia and the United Kingdom.
In addition to runners from Klamath Falls, other area entries are from Malin, Chiloquin, Beatty, Merrill and Alturas.
Among the runners not on an early entry sheet is Alex Angeli, who has won the last three 6.7-mile races, one of only two individuals to accomplish that. In addition, his wins have given Klamath Falls runners wins in the shortest of the three races in 10 of the last 11 years.
Runners, regardless of their distance, will depart from Cloudcap at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, follow the north rim road with 6.7-mile runners finishing at Cleetwood Cove. Those going 13 miles will finish near Scotts Bluff (Mt. Scott), while marathon runners end at the Lost Creek campground.
The courses range from 5,980 feet in elevation, to 7,580 feet above sea level.
As has been the case in recent years, the largest number of entries has been in the half-marathon.