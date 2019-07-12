Crater Lake National Park, in partnership with Discover Klamath, will host the fourth annual Ride the Rim days Sept. 14 and 21.
On these consecutive Saturdays, East Rim Drive from North Junction to Park Headquarters will be closed to motorized vehicles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for non-motorized recreation including biking, hiking and running.
Ride the Rim participants will need to pay a park entrance fee upon entering the park.
Superintendent Craig W. Ackerman said, “Ride the Rim has grown in popularity each year. It provides an opportunity to experience East Rim Drive in a unique way, under your own power, whether you’re on a bike or on your own two feet. It is a strenuous endeavor, but the rewards of a slower pace, opportunities for quiet reflection, and healthy, vigorous recreation make it a special experience for many people.”
Last year’s event offered jerseys and T-shirts for participants to remember Ride the Rim.
Tonia Ulbricht, senior marketing manager for Discover Klamath and co-organizer of Ride the Rim, said, “We are excited to offer a no-host dinner each Friday before Ride the Rim which will be held at Biagio’s Bar and Grille in Klamath Falls.” Meal tickets can be purchased online. The evening will also include lawn games and live entertainment.
Visitors on these Saturdays should expect a large number of bicyclists on park roads. Please ride and drive with caution and patience. Cyclists should ride single-file when sharing the road with motorists.
West Rim Drive will be open to both pedestrian and cycling traffic. Park staff recommends bicyclists avoid riding on West Rim Drive if possible, because of increased traffic from Ride the Rim participants, shuttles, and other park visitors.
Ride the Rim parking is located at North Junction, Park Headquarters, and the Picnic Hill area of Rim Village. Participants are encouraged to share rides to help ease parking congestion.
A free shuttle will transport participants to the start of their Ride the Rim experience or to their vehicles at the end. The shuttle will run between North Junction, Rim Village, and Park Headquarters.
The shuttle will not carry bicycles in an effort to accommodate more people. A person or people from each party should remain with bicycles while members of their party park or retrieve vehicles. For single riders, there will be limited bike corrals at North Junction and Park Headquarters. Check in with Ride the Rim Volunteers if you wish to use the bike corral.
Lost Creek Campground will be unavailable on the nights of September 13, 14, 20, and 21 to accommodate volunteers working to support Ride the Rim. Mazama Campground will be open on these days.
For more information, or to volunteer for the event, visit www.RideTheRimOregon.com.