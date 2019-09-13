CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Carefree and car-free days return to Crater Lake National Park again Saturday when 25 miles of Rim Drive, the road the loops around the lake, is closed to motor vehicles.
The Seventh Annual Ride the Rim event is set for two Saturdays, Sept. 14 and 21, to give bicyclists, runners and walkers an opportunity to experience Rim Drive without worrying about cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and other motorized vehicles. Pedal assist bicyclists are permitted. There is a park entrance fee, but there is no cost for participating.
Riding along Rim Drive is especially appealing on Ride the Rim days because people can chug up some of the steep uphill sections without worrying about dodging vehicles. And, because the section of Rim Drive from the North Junction to the Steel Visitor Center in Munson Valley is closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., there are plentiful opportunities to catch their breath — literally and figuratively — at the many lake overlooks.
Riding the rim is made easier thanks to event organizer Discover Klamath because several aide stations are located along the route. Along with giving participants a chance to catch their breath and enjoy views, the stations offer free beverages, restrooms, basic bike repairs and snacks, including donations from such sponsors as Clif Bars, Jimmy Bars! and Laird’s Superfood. REI will provide mechanics to help with possibly bicycle repairs at the Cleetwood Cove stop. Other sponsors include the Sky Lakes Medical Center, Travel Oregon, Travel Southern Oregon and Pacific Power.
Faraway visitors are common during Ride the Rim Saturdays. According to Tonia Ulbricht, senior marketing director for Discover Klamath, of the 2,200 people who registered by late August for this year’s event, 14 are from three countries other than the U.S. while others are from 32 states.
“I’m just surprised every year that so many people are coming from all over just for the Crater Lake Ride,” she admits, adding, “Don’t just come for the ride because there are so many other things to do.”
For people staying in the Klamath Basin, that includes pre-Ride no-host carbo-loading dinners at Biagio’s Bar & Grill in Klamath Falls. “The idea is to get bicyclists together. It’s a family friendly atmosphere.” Other Klamath Falls events include Friday’s annual Klamath Independent Film Festival and the Klamath Basin Oktoberfest Sept. 21 at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.