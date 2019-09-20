CRATER LAKE – Crater Lake National Park, in partnership with Discover Klamath, will host the second of this year’s Ride the Rim days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, according to a news release. East Rim Drive from North Junction to Park Headquarters will be closed to motorized vehicles from 10 p.m. Friday before the event, to 6 p.m. Saturday to allow for nonmotorized recreation including biking, hiking, and running. The event is free, but normal park entrance fees apply.
Superintendent Craig W. Ackerman said, “Ride the Rim has grown in popularity each year. It provides an opportunity to experience East Rim Drive in a unique way, under your own power, whether you’re on a bike or on your own two feet. It is a strenuous endeavor, but the rewards of a slower pace, opportunities for quiet reflection, and healthy, vigorous recreation make it a special experience for many people.”
In accordance with the new NPS policy, e-bikes (low-speed, electric bicycles with power assistance) are permitted as part of this event. The operator of an e-bike may only use the motor to assist pedal propulsion. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic.
Visitors on these days should expect a large number of bicyclists on park roads. Please ride and drive with caution and patience. Cyclists should ride single-file when sharing the road with motorists.
Ride the Rim parking is at North Junction, Park Headquarters, and the Picnic Hill area of Rim Village. Participants are encouraged to share rides to help ease parking congestion.
A free shuttle will transport participants to the start of their Ride the Rim experience or to their vehicles at the end. The shuttle will run between North Junction, Rim Village, and Park Headquarters. The shuttle does not carry bicycles in an effort to accommodate more people. A person or people from each party will need to remain with bicycles while members of their party park or retrieve vehicles. For single riders, there will be a limited bike valet at North Junction and Park Headquarters.
Lost Creek Campground will close on the nights of Sept. 20, and 21 to accommodate volunteers working to support Ride the Rim. Mazama Campground will be open on these days.
For more information visit www.RideTheRimOregon.com.