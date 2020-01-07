SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting of an endangered gray wolf found along County Road 91, Modoc County, in December 2018, according to a news release.
The male wolf, known as OR-59, was wearing a Global Positioning System collar and the cause of death has been determined to be a single gunshot wound caused by a .22 caliber centerfire jacketed bullet.
The gray wolf is listed as endangered throughout portions of its range, including California, under the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973. Taking, shooting, injuring, or killing a wolf are violations of the ESA, and carry a maximum penalty for a criminal violation of one year in jail and a $100,000 fine per individual.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting of this wolf is asked to contact the Service’s Office of Law Enforcement, Sacramento Field Office at 916-569-8444. The Service is authorized to pay rewards for information or assistance which leads to an arrest, a criminal conviction, civil penalty assessment, or forfeiture of seized property. Payment of rewards is the discretion of the Service, and is linked to specific federal wildlife laws. The amount of any reward paid will be commensurate with the information or assistance received. Callers with information may remain anonymous.