The Oregon Department of Forestry released a report to state forest trust land counties highlighting economic, environmental and social accomplishments in fiscal year 2019, including distribution of nearly $1.6 million in revenue to Klamath County and local service providers, according to an ODF news release.
The county is home to the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests, with a combined size of about 98,000 acres. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction.
Statewide, counties and local governments received record revenues of $86.9 million in fiscal year 2019, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.1 million trees and hosting almost 40,000 campers at ODF campgrounds.
ODF recently released its Council of Forest Trust Land Counties annual report, which highlights the array of economic, environmental and social contributions from approximately 729,000 acres of actively managed state forestland. It includes a recap of timber sales and revenue distribution, conservation and forest health activities, and recreation use, including popularity and number of visitors, among other statistics.
A major environmental achievement is an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that adds protections for the Pacific fisher – a species recently recommended for listing as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act – on the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests.
“ODF manages these healthy working forests for a balance of benefits over time for all Oregonians, and we’re proud of the accomplishments that this report highlights,” State Forester Peter Daugherty said.