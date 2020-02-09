A piece of wall art brimming with sentimental value to the donor was recently provided to the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Barbara Headden, an educator who has served as a teacher, counselor and principal, is retiring after 40 years of service, and chose to donate motivational wall art to the Children’s Museum.
The Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls was opened in 2008 as a non-profit place of hands-on learning for children to explore. Intended as both educational and entertaining, the museum offers exhibits, special events, and even party rentals.
For more information about the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls visit www.cmkf.org.