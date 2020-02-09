Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2-09 Children's Museum

A wall art donation to the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls was made by Barbara Headden (right) to Angela Vargas, assistant manager of the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls.

 Submitted photo

A piece of wall art brimming with sentimental value to the donor was recently provided to the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.

Barbara Headden, an educator who has served as a teacher, counselor and principal, is retiring after 40 years of service, and chose to donate motivational wall art to the Children’s Museum.

The Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls was opened in 2008 as a non-profit place of hands-on learning for children to explore. Intended as both educational and entertaining, the museum offers exhibits, special events, and even party rentals.

For more information about the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls visit www.cmkf.org.

