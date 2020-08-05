Karl Wenner, who spent more than 30 years as an orthopedic surgeon at the Sky Lakes Medical Center, hasn’t really retired. He’s just found more time to focus on his many other conservation-related interests.
Before he pursued a career as a doctor, Wenner earned an undergraduate degree in marine biology and a master’s degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Florida. Since moving to Klamath Falls, he’s been active with a variety of conservation groups, including serving as chairman of the Klamath Basin Working Group, Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, Nature Conservancy, and as founding member of the Klamath Watershed Partnership.
Now, Wenner is taking on new challenges as chairman of the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee.
“I’m really hopeful that we’ll be successful,” he says of the nine-member committee, which was created to advise the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on spending money from the Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund.
The committee’s goals include supporting conservation and recreation projects across the state, and to provide “valuable oversight and expertise in Oregon’s ecoregions.” Wenner represents the Klamath Mountains region.
The committee, which was formed earlier this year, recently launched its official online fundraising campaign for the Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund with a coalition of more than 60 organizations.
Wenner said the OCRF was established to “enhance and protect the incredible natural heritage found within the state of Oregon and to ensure that Oregonians of all walks of life can access and enjoy that heritage.”
Last month the committee identified its first slate of project around the state, one he considers “a really an attractive portfolio.”
Among the projects is a fundraising campaign to help complete the construction of wildlife crossing to protect migratory deer and elk — and motorists — on Highway 97 near the northern Klamath County community of Gilchrist. Wenner said the committee is working with a coalition of other groups to complete funding for the bridge over the highway and several miles of drift fences. In other areas, wildlife bridges have sharply reduced accidents involving wildlife and motor vehicles.
Wenner said that in Oregon, one of every five deer are involved in collisions with motor vehicles.
“More deer are killed by motorists than by hunters,” he said.
Collisions don't just kill or injure wildlife, he notes they can also cause extensive damage to vehicles and result in injuries and deaths to drivers and passengers.
“You don’t have to be concerned about wildlife to be in support of the project,” he said.
Other projects with a regional impact include habitat projects for Western pond turtles and redband trout, and restoring beaver habitat on high desert streams. Beaver dams, Wenner notes, help hold water, which allows it to seep into the ground and recharge water supplies and improve fish habitat.
Other projects impacting other state regions include studying the feasibility of sea otter reintroduction on the Oregon Coast, exposing urban youth to activities that restore Oregon streams and expanding trail systems in the Ochocos to reduce pressure on trail use, especially along and near the Pacific Crest Trail.
Wenner said the response has been impressive. Even before launching the campaign, more than 9,000 Oregonians raised more than $80,000 through small donations by checking a box when buying hunting and fishing licenses.
Now the committee hopes 100,000 Oregonian will donate $10 each. That would raise $1 million for the public-private partnership created by the state legislature in House Bill 2829.
“We think that’s doable,” Wenner said, noting the direct connections to recreation “makes it attractive to a lot of people. Especially in this time of the COVID-19 epidemic everyone enjoys how wonderful it is to be outside.”
Wenner said the committee is also placing a focus on “outdoor equity,” noting some minorities “don’t have access to the outdoors or they don’t feel welcome.”
Congress earlier this month gave bipartisan approval to the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which will provide $1.4 billion in dedicated funding annually for state and tribal fish and wildlife agencies. President Trump signed the pill earlier this week. In Oregon, the yearly share will be $20 million.
For now, the focus is on raising the $1 million in matching funds so the Committee can move forward on its project list.
“This is the way we can show that Oregonians care about our outdoors,” said Wenner.
To learn more about the Advisory Committee and the Conservation and Recreation Fund visit www.oregonisalive.org or www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/.