Oregon’s unemployment rate ticked up in October spurred by retail job losses that could indicate a wider slowdown of consumer spending and the economy with high inflation and multiple interest rate hikes.
The Oregon Employment Department reported Wednesday that the statewide jobless rate increased to 4.1% last month from 3.8% in September. The still low unemployment rate is up from 3.5% in summer.
The retail sector — which faces challenges from high inflation, e-commerce and higher interest rates impacts on credit card debt — has lost 2,900 jobs during the fist 10 months of 2022.
The industry employs 208,500 workers statewide.
Garden supply stores have shed 800 jobs and car dealers and motor vehicle parts sellers have axed 900 workers this year, according to the state agency.
The statewide increase mirrors the U.S. unemployment going from 3.5% in September to 3.7% in October.
Other sectors posted job gains across Oregon with the overall economy adding 5,200 jobs.
Sectors adding workers include finance (2,500 jobs), health care and social services (1,100), manufacturing (1,100) and construction (700).
Retail trade lost 700 jobs in October.
Overall, Oregon’s economy is up 10,600 jobs over its pre-COVID pandemic levels in February 2020.
Two of the state’s strong performing sectors — finance (including related to real estate) and construction — could also be impacted if housing markets and consumer spending slow because of higher interest rates and inflation weary consumers.
Real estate rental and leasing added 1,900 jobs last month. Construction has added 8,800 jobs the past 12 months and now employs a record-high 120,900 workers and is above pre-coronavirus levels (112,300 jobs), according to OED.
Inflation eased some in October but grocery, energy, housing and other prices are still high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The overall year-over-year inflation rate was 7.7% in October, according to latest Consumer Price Index.
Groceries prices, nationally, are up 12.4% compared to last year — including hefty jumps for eggs (up 43%), butter and margarine (up 36%), turkeys (16.9%) and potatoes (15.2%).
Housing prices are 6.9% up, according to the CPI.
Energy prices are up 19.3% including a 68.5% spike in fuel oil prices compared to Oct. 2021.
In September, state unemployment rates range from 2% in Minnesota to 4.5% in Illinois and 4.7% in the District of Columbia, according to BLS.