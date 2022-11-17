Economy Retail Sales

Retailers, car dealers and motor vehicle parts sellers have cut jobs in Oregon.

 Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

Oregon’s unemployment rate ticked up in October spurred by retail job losses that could indicate a wider slowdown of consumer spending and the economy with high inflation and multiple interest rate hikes.

The Oregon Employment Department reported Wednesday that the statewide jobless rate increased to 4.1% last month from 3.8% in September. The still low unemployment rate is up from 3.5% in summer.

Tags