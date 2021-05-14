Lunchgoers at Taste of India, near the Running Y Resort, beamed as their dishes were delivered to their table on a sunny Saturday afternoon in late March. One diner eagerly lifted a fragrant dish to his nose, smelling the fragrant aroma as his friends looked on in anticipation.
It’s a snapshot of the popularity that has surrounded the eatery since owner Virender Kumar opened the restaurant in summer 2020. It’s Kumar’s second location, having first opened a restaurant in downtown Medford.
Kumar had been to Klamath Falls many times before, but he said what helped him make the decision to expand to the Klamath Basin was a personal invitation from a former business owner who saw a need for authentic Indian food in Klamath Falls.
The 26-year-year-old restaurateur is happy he took the opportunity. Kumar, whose family has been in hospitality for generations, moved to Oregon in 2018 to help his father at his restaurant in Grants Pass.
Kumar was born and raised in Northern India, and wants to do more than operate a business. He wants represent his culture and its cuisine, while also being attentive to people’s taste buds.
“Every human on the Earth has their own taste,” Kumar said. “So my job is to find out that taste.”
Kumar emphasizes the benefits of a healthy meal. He said there are a number of menu options for customers who are vegan, vegetarian, or have gluten intolerance. He even offers gluten-free naan. There are also plenty of dishes that include fish, lamb, chicken and goat.
“We have everything for everybody,” he said.
Kumar said in lieu of using tofu, he uses a house-made cheese known as paneer in many of his vegetarian dishes.
He keeps a positive attitude, but he admits it hasn’t been easy to open a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been really hard (but) I don’t want to give any excuses to my goals,” he said. “We don’t know when we continue our last breath … it gives me confidence to open this location during this hard pandemic.”
Kumar credits his family’s restaurant success to his grandfather, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 107.
“This is not just a business,” Kumar said. “It’s everything to me. It’s my hard work I did here in America … this is the dream.”
Kumar is already planning to expand, hoping to add a downtown Klamath Falls storefront in the former MC’s on Main restaurant space. He said it will open later this summer.
Kumar plans to incorporate a lunch and buffet options, a children’s menu, and authentic Indian desserts such as carrot pudding. He is already looking at adding staff.
The restaurant also carries a variety of Indian beer, wine, and whiskey. For the full menu, go online to realtasteofindia.com. The restaurant is open for indoor dining, takeout, and catering.