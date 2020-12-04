As Oregon’s initial two-week “freeze” was extended in Klamath County on Thursday, business owners are forced to make some decisions — with some deciding to temporarily shutter their doors.
Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria is one such business planning to close on Saturday and lay off 20 employees, until it can safely reopen and provide employment for all of the eatery’s staff. Owners Rod and Jodi Kucera said on Thursday that while they made it work with relief funding in the spring, they don’t plan to receive aid that would help them stay open for outdoor dining and takeout meals this time around.
“If we stop right now, we can pay our employees, cut the utilities to a minimum, make payment arrangements with everybody we owe money to,” Jodi said on Thursday at their brewery. “Everybody’s in the same boat.”
The couple is not only planning to close temporarily, but may also consider selling their herd of 18 Angus cross cattle in order to get through the lean times.
“We’re totally intending on opening back up,” Rod said. “Whether we make it depends on how long the shutdown lasts.”
The Kuceras have made it their life’s work to make the most of their opportunities and challenges.
Starting out as restaurant owners with dairy farming roots, they opened Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria in Klamath Falls in 1988. They pulled back on farming as irrigation water dried up, and the couple started brewing their own craft beer in 1995. They soon incorporated those brews into their business. But after pivoting so much as farmers, irrigators and business owners in the last three decades, even they are getting fatigued.
The couple said alternative funding options like crowdsourcing aren’t off the table. Jodi said they want first to “stop the bleed” and reevaluate how to reopen in the near future. The couple said they aren’t keen on taking in funds from the community when those dollars could go elsewhere.
Whether later this month or not until next year, the couple has their eyes set on reopening and hiring back employees as soon as restrictions are lifted.
“Our employees can draw unemployment, if they find other jobs, God bless ‘em,” Jodi said. “We have some wonderful people and I would hate to lose any of them but they’ve got the realities of taking care of their families first. ... Even if we kept going, everybody’s hours are shrinking and it’s pretty demoralizing to be in there and just kind of looking for cleaning projects.”
If the couple could find additional relief funds, as they did through the CARES Act earlier this year, they might’ve been able to remain open for takeout.
During the initial business closure in March, the Kuceras said that they received more than $70,000 to help them keep staff paid and busy with projects, including painting the interior of the brewery.
“It wasn’t nearly as bad,” Rod said, of the initial closure in the spring. He noted that it was “heartwarming” to see how many people ordered takeout to keep the business afloat.
That support has started to wane, especially since Thanksgiving. Without funding to help the business pivot again, the couple don’t see it being sustainable to remain open during restrictions on indoor dining.
The Kuceras know there are some who might see the opportunity to eat or drink in an outdoor dining scenario as a “novelty” and that they might try it out once or twice. But the Kuceras said they can’t quite take the risk, when balancing against staff salaries and adjusting inventory to fit a reduced schedule.
“It just doesn’t seem cost-effective, feasible, or safe,” Jodi said.
For the couple, staying open for indoor dining could mean losing their OLCC license and facing hefty fines from OSHA. “The levels of risks at each business are different,” Jodi said.
Many restaurants have already made the tough choice to close temporarily. Heather Tramp, executive director of Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, said that a lot goes into the decision to stay open in some capacity, or temporarily close.
“When they’re making that decision, it’s not easy,” Tramp said. “So many of them have employees that they care about and making the decision to close their doors means laying those people off at a time that’s really hard ... they have to weigh how much business can we do (with) takeout and how does that compare to our overhead ... ‘Am I even going to make money and is it worth being open?’” she said.
Basin Martini Bar is another example of a business closing temporarily due to the “freeze.” The bar and restaurant closed Nov. 18 with eight employees out of work, according to their Facebook page.
Commenters lamented the closure on social media, with some asking if they could purchase gift certificates to the bar and restaurant to use in the future.
“I’m not surprised but still in disbelief that our business is dark this time of year during what should be a joyous time of year,” the bar’s Facebook post read. “We miss our customers terribly and we’ll miss seeing everyone coming in to celebrate the season. This is our busiest time of year, so to miss out on this business is devastating. But it hurts even more to know our employees are struggling during this time, too. We have a wonderful team who didn’t deserve this.”
Tramp said the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is available to help connect business owners to potential resources. She anticipates hard days ahead for many restaurants.
“I think a lot of our businesses will make it because they’re resilient, but I think this spring is when it’s really going to be rough,” Tramp said. “That’s typically a time when people don’t eat out as much ... I think that’s when our community is going to really pull together and show the same support that they did early in the pandemic.”
Having more capacity for outdoor seating as well as already having takeout regulars seems to be helping one business navigate the extended regulations.
The Grocery Pub, located in the Mills Neighborhood, resumed outdoor dining on its patio on Thursday after the outdoor space closed for the two week indoor “freeze.”
Jeffrey Martinez, senior employee at Grocery Pub, said the business and its owners and operators Ben Seibel and Melanie Brent have been able to “improvise” as they react to statewide mandates.
“I think we kind of got lucky,” Martinez said. “I don’t see other businesses that were equipped to perform the services that we had already had before the pandemic. People don’t go to bars to take their beer out, or to drink their beer (and) get their burger and leave,” he added.
Melanie Brent came up with the idea for ready-to-make meals prior to the pandemic because many residents in the neighborhood get off work late, according to Martinez. Premade meals help those, including healthcare workers, get a healthy meal late at night without any prep.
“It’s nice to have a home-cooked meal for them to just go in and heat up in a few short minutes and it really took off more during the pandemic,” Martinez said. “Those that were already regular customers of ours had also spread the word in the community.” Martinez said they had to ramp up the premade meals “because everybody knew that they could get quality home-cooked food here.”
Tables are spread apart outside on the patio and are equipped to support parties of only six people for the time being, Martinez said. The fire pit has been closed to keep people distanced.
However businesses respond to the mandates, Tramp encourages understanding customers to support their efforts and understand their troubles.
“None of our restaurants want to close, none of our businesses necessarily want to do any of this,” she said. “They want to be open and making as much money as they can and keeping their employees on. If they’ve made that decision, there’s been a lot of thought put into it.”
Tramp urges customers to support businesses who offer takeout and outdoor dining, as well as those that defy public health orders.
“If a business decided to stay open, say ignore the mandates if you will, then they’ve also taken into consideration and they decided that that’s what they feel right about,” Tramp said, “And we should all respect that.”