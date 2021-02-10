Klamath Falls residents are planning a homecoming parade for Audrey Hagge and her eight-year-old daughter Kynlee Sedgewick after the pair was severely injured in a car crash last month.
The 28-year-old mother and her daughter returned home from hospital stints in Bend and Portland last weekend. The pair was rear-ended at the intersection of S 6th Street and Crater Lake Parkway Jan. 28 by a car that was traveling around 70 miles per hour, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. Aubrey was taken to Bend for a head injury, where doctors said they determined that the compression of her neck caused her to have a small stroke.
Kynlee was taken to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland for treatment of two broken legs, in addition to gashes from her car seat and a torn ACL. The pair was brought home from Portland by the Rogue Valley Medical Transportation, because the rods in Kynlee’s legs and the knee brace for her torn ACL meant she couldn’t ride home in a typical car.
Although she described the experience as a nightmare for her family, Aubrey’s mother and Kynlee’s grandma Jennie Wilkinson said she is left with the question of how they can thank so many people. Kynlee told her family that she wanted to celebrate by having a drive-by parade.
April Lunsford Henderson was contacted by the family due to her involvement in the birthday parades. She said it was important to her that they fulfill Kynlee’s wish.
“It’s a very touching situation for me, as a mom as a grandma,” Henderson said. “And when my friend asked me, I can’t tell her no. And I really believed that it was something that the community would get behind as well.”
Aubrey’s mother and Kynlee’s grandmother, Jennie Wilkinson, will lead the parade. She said she’s been “blown away” by the community’s support for her family.
“How many people are out there that, people that don’t even know them, but care about them and want to help them?” she said. “It just makes me emotional.”
Local businesses are pitching in, including Skyline Brewery and Ontime Pack and Ship, which has pledged to match any donations they receive from the community.
Those participating in the drive-thru parade will meet at Shasta Elementary Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to begin a route that will circle the block around the family’s house at 2 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join the caravan. Window paint and hand sanitizer will be provided, Henderson said.