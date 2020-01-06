The 75th annual United Way of the Klamath Basin board of directors and supporters meeting will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Waffle Hut, 106 Main St., according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $13 per person and reservations are required by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558.
United Way president Todd Andres will pass the responsibility of president over to Dennis Winn, managing director of Klamath Energy, a division of Avangrid Renewables.
United Way campaign chairman Winn will announce the final 2019 United Way Community Campaign results. According to a press release, 89% of its $507,000 goal has been raised to date. “We are still wrapping up a few employee campaigns and some donors will be making their contributions in January,” said Winn. “We are encouraging prior donors and first-time donors to make a gift (large or small) to help support our community and United Way’s 17 local social service agencies.”
Spirit Awards will be presented to numerous workplace campaigns that contributed 5% or more in this year’s campaign. The Campaign Volunteer of the Year award will also be presented.
New officers for 2020 will be introduced. They include: Dennis Winn, president; Lauren Jespersen, first vice president; Amber Gomes, second vice president; Mitch Stokes, treasurer; and Sheri Hargrave, board secretary.
Contributions can be sent to United Way at 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.