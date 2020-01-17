The United Way of the Klamath Basin annual meeting of the board and supporters will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Waffle Hut, 106 Main St., according to a press release.
Reservations are required by Thursday, Jan. 23 by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558. Dennis Winn, United Way campaign chairman will announce the final results of the 2019 community campaign. Twenty-seven workplace campaigns earned a Spirit award for donating a minimum 5 percent increase in their employee contributions. Along with many Spirit awards to be presented at the luncheon, the 2019 Campaign Volunteer of the Year will be recognized.
Dennis Winn, Managing Director of Klamath Energy, will be introduced as the 2020 United Way president by the current president Todd Andres. The United Way financially supports 17 local social services agencies. According to Winn, “it’s not too late to give, we’re still short of reaching our $507,000 goal, and 99 cents of every dollar donated stays in Klamath County."