Reser Family Foundation recently donated $100,000 to the Lakeview Community Partnership (LCP) to aid in the purchase of the former KBE Building in Lakeview to repurpose the site as an office and second stage adjacent to the Alger Theater.
The gift, announced in December but only recently provided, is considered as a challenge grant to the Lakeview community to further donate towards LCP’s cause. The fledgling collective of community leaders, which recently announced a new executive director in Ginger Casto, has made big strides since its inception in 2015, based on the Oregon Main Street model. LCP has formed various committees to approach aspects of enhancing downtown Lakeview, from promotion to tourism to assistance for local businesses; but its biggest undertaking was the purchase and reopening of Lakeview’s historic movie theater – the Alger Theater.
Built in 1940, the Alger was shuttered in 2014, but reopened occasionally for special events. Last year following a multi-year fundraising effort in conjunction with grants, LCP was able to purchase the Alger and begin weekly second-run film screenings and occasional concerts. The building still necessitates major renovations, and a fundraising campaign is underway to undertake a multitude of needed building maintenance and upgrade projects.
Resting adjacent to the Alger on F Street is a building that most recently housed the Lakeview retail store for KBE. Acquired by the Cow Creek Indian Tribe as part of their KBE purchase, the store was closed last year. In December LCP utilized the gutted former KBE site to house its annual Festival of Trees Christmas celebration and boutique shop. There had also been discussions of establishing the building as an art gallery, though that has yet to materialize.
According to Casto, LCP has several different potential concepts of the former KBE building as a continuation of ongoing fundraising efforts to upgrade and expand the Alger Theater’s offerings, once acquisition of the former KBE site is completed between LCP and the Cow Creek Tribe. While a portion is expected to be utilized as office space for LCP, members see it potentially as a second stage alternative space for smaller events not necessarily appropriate for the Alger Theater’s ample stage and seating.
With an ample list of upgrades needed at the Alger, such as ADA-compliant bathrooms and dressing rooms for live performances, the adjacent building could serve as a complimentary alternative. While options abound for use of the space, final determination of use for the site is largely reliant on fundraising success in addition to grants and continued donations such as the Reser Family Foundation’s recent offering.
