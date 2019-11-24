KCSD surveys community for strategic planning

Klamath County School District recently completed a survey related to its long-term strategic planning effort that is also tied to funds from the Student Success Act, according to Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of county schools.

Szymoniak said the survey is just one part of the county school district's effort to plan how they will spend the additional $5 million from the Student Success Act, which is part of an overall $2 billion more for education statewide.

“It's a great thing putting all this money into education, and also the idea of having it target students who are under-performing,” Szymoniak said.

“It has to do with how school districts can address their needs better,” Szymoniak added.

Three parts

Klamath County School District's allotted amount will be distributed into three main parts: One, at least 50% of the amount will be placed into a student investment account; Two, at least 20% will be placed into an early learning account; and Three, up to 30% will be placed in statewide education initiatives.

Szymoniak said the money in the Student Investment Account will go out to the district.

He also said a lot of how the funds will be spent will be determined by strategic planning. The district completed an approximately three-week survey of about 2,340 residents. And the survey is just one piece of the equation.

“When people are asking me questions about how we're going to spend the money and that sort of stuff, I'm being real careful because I'm not deciding how we're going to spend the money,” Szymoniak said. “We're going to run a whole process and have lots of conversations so it's really going to be a … learning community decision that goes into this.”

Next is up, the school district will host meetings starting Jan. 9 and 10 with community stakeholders to brainstorm and identify what is most needed from the funds.

The meetings will not be open to the general public, but Herald and News plans to be there to report on the process.

“We're seeking a lot of input about how that's going to be spent,” Szymoniak said. “There's a lot of ideas and when we have all those people in the room sharing all the ideas, then I think it'll get real clear of what needs to be done first, and then phase I, phase II, and then how we get things done.

“We'll be looking at student performance data, we'll be taking a look at current programs, taking a look at class sizes, taking a look at transportation, student-teacher training,” he added. “There'll be a lot of things that come into play here.”

