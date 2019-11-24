State Rep. E. Werner Reschke shared highlights from the 2019 legislative session Thursday night with members of the Klamath County School District board of directors, including addressing why he voted against the Student Success Act and what he would’ve liked to see it contain.
The Klamath Falls Republican said he voted against the bill in part because of the amount of funding going into preschool education and that the infrastructure of Oregon Education Association is increasing by more than 70 people when student enrollment is not increasing at a minimal level.
The Student Success Act provides Klamath County School District with $5 million, and in total provides $2 billion for education statewide every two years.
“The part of the bill that I disagreed with – just taxes aside – was the expansion of education to pre-kindergarten,” Reschke said.
Increased funding
Reschke said the Oregon Department of Education had increased funding for education by more than one-third between 2011 and 2019, while students have increased minimally.
“There’s something not quite right,” Reschke said, “if that’s what it’s going to take … we’re going to run out of money soon.”
Board member John Rademacher said, as a board, he feels like the dog running after the car that finally caught up to it.
“Now the responsibility is on us to make students more successful, and I would like you to ask yourself … what that looks like,” Rademacher added. “What would it look like for you if the students were more successful in our schools and that even though we’re getting more money and you don’t like it, how can we spend that to put lipstick on your pig?”
Rademacher said Reschke is welcome to attend the board anytime to provide an answer down the line.
Student success
“We’re going to be doing a bunch of planning to try to use the tax dollars wisely, and it is our responsibility,” Rademacher said. “I’m taking this real seriously, because this is something I’ve been going for, that we need more money for education, but it’s not throwing money at education. We need to look at our schools, make them better, make every kid succeed.”
Reschke responded, saying it will be up to the state’s school boards, including Klamath County School District, to figure out how to make students successful using the extra funds.
Rademacher asked what that looks like.
“I’m excited to see what you guys come up with,” Reschke said. “I’m glad you take it seriously and I’m not one to say that education shouldn’t get a dime more, and that’s it. I just didn’t like the way this tax was administered and I think it’s going to have some adverse effects.
“But we live in the real world, right, so you have the money,” Reschke said. “You have the mission, so now you’ve got to deliver.
“I’m hoping, since there’s 197 different school districts in Oregon, that they’ll be some learning from one another, so that what you learn, hopefully that you can pass on to the city school district or vice versa.”
Working together
Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak acknowledged Reschke’s efforts.
“What’s nice for me is even though we don’t agree on some things – the tax or the education bill – we have a representative in here that’s going to be representing us here listening and explaining to us how it works,” Szymoniak said. “It’s not like we’re ignoring each other, that’s very key.”
Among bills impacting Klamath County School District that Reschke shared were special funding saved for Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist and Lost River (House Bill 2847); as well as a bill allowing Klamath Community College to apply for and offer four-year technical baccalaureate degrees.
Reschke wrote the two bills, in addition to bills that provide a medical provider tax credit for those in rural Oregon, a bill that removed barriers to providing high-speed broadband internet for Merrill and Malin, and makes it easier for military spouses to enter the workforce if a professional license is needed.
Board president Jill O’Donnell also shared appreciation for Reschke’s support specifically on House Bill 2867, which saved special funding for rural schools. Students traveled to the capital in February to urge lawmakers to save the funds.
“My house is 266 miles away from the capital,” Reschke said, noting it’s about one mile from the Oregon-California border.
“When I see people that come up all the way to the capital, I know that what they’re going to talk about is important to them … Thank you for making that effort.”
He also shared about the lengthy session this year, which he said at times could run Monday through Sunday, if needed.
“There are some hurt feelings since the last session and I don’t know if they’ve all been healed yet,” Reschke said.
Reschke also shared, in anticipation of the upcoming 2020 legislative session, that bills related to Cap and Trade, forestry restriction, vaccinations, guns, and healthcare may be on the table.