Rep. Werner Reschke is preparing to attend his final session of the Oregon Legislature as a representative for House District 56.
After redistricting changed the map of Klamath County house districts during the last session, Rep. Reschke will run for a chance to represent a newly-redrawn District 55 in November 2022.
But between then and now: A 35-day short session in Salem, which Reschke believes is not enough time “to cram something big through.”
Reschke told the Herald and News on Monday that he wants the legislature to steer clear of any major new policies, but instead balance the budget and work to clean up bills passed in previous sessions. He said he is against any new taxes, since the state is “overflowing in revenue” while inflation eats into working class paychecks.
He’s also interested in changing state COVID rules, which he says should be updated to show that the risk of COVID has decreased considerably since the pandemic began. Reschke plans to introduce HJR 201, a resolution that would immediately terminate Governor Kate Brown’s state of emergency declaration that began March 2020. According to Reschke, the resolution would not require the governor’s signature, giving the Legislature a more appropriate balance of power.
Reschke also noted a changing in the political guard in Salem. Democrat Tina Kotek, the longest-tenured speaker in Oregon history, has stepped down from that position to focus on a run for governor. On the Senate side, Peter Courtney plans to retire after the 2022 short session ends. Reschke said he has a good relationship with Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) the new Oregon House leader.
“We are both OSU grads, both grew up in the Portland area,” said Reschke. “I think we have a lot of commonality.”
He said new faces on both sides of the aisle could lead to better relationships between the two parties.
Reschke said he is looking forward to the November elections — both his own and the rest of the slate of statewide, which he thinks could improve the Republican positions. The biggest chance for Republicans to upset the current Democratic hegemony could be the wide-open governor’s race.
“Oregon has seen 35 years of Democrat governors,” said Reschke. “It’d be nice to have a Republican get in there and show what we can do under Republican leadership.”