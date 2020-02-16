Republican Senate Candidates Perkins, Romero visit Klamath Falls

Two Republican U.S. Senate candidates stopped in at Waffle Hut Thursday night for a meet and greet with area Republicans.
Jo Rae Perkins from Albany and Paul Romero from Roseburg spoke at the Klamath County Republicans meeting to gather support from the Klamath Basin in their campaigns to unseat Sen. Jeff Merkley, who is running for reelection to the position he’s held for 12 years.
Each candidate spoke to the crowded room at Waffle Hut, which heard from Democrat visitors as well, and answered questions from people whose tickets were pulled from a basket by Republican Chairwoman Patti Horton.
Attendees drilled the candidates about water issues, dam removal and the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. One person also asked the pair if they had a strategy to beat Merkley, a Democrat, and flip his seat red. Both assured the room they could win.
Both candidates claimed they were in favor of term limits on lawmakers in the capital in order to end career politicians. Perkins proposed a 12-year limit, combined between the House and the Senate. Romero also would cap legislators at 12 years and said that he would also push for a requirement of 20 years of total service in order for lawmakers to qualify for retirement, whether those other eight years be military service or public service in another capacity.
The two also promised to work on rolling back the federal government’s authority and to reduce regulations, putting more power in states’ and local governments’ hands.
They also spoke about the need to end Obamacare and work toward more affordable healthcare and medical options.
Both also said they would roll back the Endangered Species Act to decrease the burden on farmers and developers to accommodate endangered species. Perkins told the story of a Silver Lake rancher who is being sued by environmentalists because he had spotted owls on his property where he has had cattle.
Romero
Romero is a Navy veteran who told the story Thursday night of a position that he intended to be temporary turning into a 10-year post. In addition to his military service, Romero is also the CEO of a business, called Youwalk Today, which creates a medical device to help people in rehab or who are elderly walk safer.
In addition to creating a product aimed to improve people's lives, Romero said his company will bring jobs to Oregon, especially Roseburg.
Romero also has a “no tax pledge,” saying he wouldn’t support any new tax or fee if he was voted into office. One tax that he’s felt the burden of with his company is the gross receipts tax passed in May of 2019.
After attending college in Louisiana and Texas, Romero returned to Oregon, where he grew up, and said he returned to a state that was out of balance and he felt he couldn’t trust those in office. At first he wasn’t interested in becoming a politician, however that’s why Romero’s mentor told him he should run. Romero believes that in order to represent people you have to relate to them.
“Coming back was kind of a shock,” he said. “I was really surprised to see the change that happened in the state, and it wasn’t a good one. I see people barely making ends met, I see jobs leaving the state, I see companies, business coming into the state and then leaving, not enough homes. And I got pretty angry about what I saw in politics.”
For that reason, he said he was glad to see some Democrats turn out for their speaking Thursday night so he could demonstrate his belief that politicians must be able to answer honestly in front of everyone.
“You can’t represent people you can’t relate to,” he said.
Romero feels that policies should center around fairness and that if stakeholders come together, there is some level of fairness everyone can agree upon.
Not only is he in favor of term limits for Congress, but he also proposes a similar policy for the Supreme Court.
Romero also opposes mandatory vaccines and, in addition to his pro-life stance, stands for no taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.
Romero said in terms of immigration he stands with the work of President Donald Trump and sees a need to protect Americans from crime that he says can come with illegal immigration.
He feels he’s surrounded himself with a great team of people to rely on and sees that as a crucial quality to an elected position.
“You need to surround yourself with people that are as good as you, if not better,” he said.
Of that team, he said he’s approaching 3,200 volunteers who have signed on with his campaign. He also has the endorsement of Oregon Women for Trump.
He previously ran for the U.S. Hour, 2nd District in the 2016 and 2018 elections.
Perkins
Perkins is an insurance agent and small business owner for which she makes jewelry. She has previously worked as a financial advisor and realtor, among other roles, and serves on the Albany Human Resources Commission.
Perking calls herself a “Main Street America” and promised that any bill that would cross her desk in Washington D.C. would be thoroughly read by her and her staff.
A point of her platform is making bills simpler, free of fluff and focused on a single issue.
“A well written bill is simple, concise, understandable by everybody. Not 28,000 pages long.”
Perkins is a Constitutionalist and believes in following the Constitution as it is written. She supports the second amendment to the Constitution and says the article of the Constitution outlining the powers of Congress will guide her vote.
“I’m running for the Unites States Senate because I love this country, and I’m a 100% original Constitutionalist,” she said. “The Constitution means exactly what it says, and when interpreting it, we need to understand what the words meant at the time of the writing, not what we think they mean today.”
She also wants to roll back federal land management, pointing to all of the national forests and federally owned land in the state and that surround the Klamath Basin.
Dialing back and federal involvement will also get to another point of her platform of reducing the national debt by “pushing back on bloated federal agencies.”
“It is time the federal government gets out of our lives,” she said. “They’re not supposed to be as big and bloated as they are.”
Perkins has also backed President Trump on immigration and the border wall, and she also looks to end federal funding to places that have declared “sanctuary status.”
Thursday night Perkins spoke of her plan to address homelessness by offering people more job opportunities, as opposed to assistance programs and agencies.
She also says she’ll stand against any tolling on federal road and that she is “100% pro-life.”
Perkins attended several colleges in Oregon, including Lin Benton Community College, the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland and Oregon State University.
“I’m blessed that a Main Street American doesn’t have to be an attorney, doesn’t have to work their way up through the state legislature and get corrupted there fist, and you can run for the United States Senate,” she said.
Perkins previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and the U.S. House, 4th District in 2016 and 2018.
In addition to incumbent Sen. Merkley, Perkins and Romero are also up against Democrat Michael David from Ashland and fellow Republican Robert Schwartz of Springfield. The primary election is May 19, and the last day to register to vote is April 28.