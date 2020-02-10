Jo Rae Perkins, Oregon senatorial candidate opposing Democratic incumbent Jeff Merkley, will visit Klamath Falls on Thursday, Feb. 13, according to a news release.
Perkins is hoping to meet with prospective voters of Klamath County at Waffle Hut Eatery from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, to discuss her stance on important issues and hear citizen concerns.
Perkins, a resident of Albany, previously ran for Oregon’s fourth congressional district on the Republican ticket in 2014, 2016, and 2018. She had filed for the seat again in 2020, but withdrew to instead declare candidacy for Oregon’s U.S. Senate seat. The Republican primary is scheduled for May 19.
Waffle Hut Eatery is at 106 Main St., Klamath Falls.