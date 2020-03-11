Eight of the 10 Republican candidates running for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District attended a candidates’ forum Monday evening presented by the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and the Herald & News. The district covers nearly 20 of Oregon’s counties — it contains only part of Josephine County — including Klamath and Lake counties. Republican Greg Walden has represented the district for over 20 years; his current term expires in 2021. Since he announced that he would not seek reelection, a bumper crop of Republican candidates has sprung up to vie for the seat.
The day Walden’s term expires will mark 40 consecutive years that Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District has been represented by a Republican. Many of the candidates at Monday’s forum expressed their desire to fight back against Washington D.C.’s liberal politicians, and ardent support of President Trump was a theme throughout the evening.
Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, Jimmy Crumpacker, Justin Livingston, Kenneth Mendenbach, Mark Roberts and Jeff Smith were all present for Monday evening’s forum. David Campbell, a project manager from White City, and Travis Fager, a general manager of a radio broadcast company from La Grande, are also on the Republican ticket for the 2nd District but were not in attendance. The forum’s moderator, Joe Spendolini, reported that Campbell never responded to phone calls or emails inviting him to the forum, and Fager was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.
Prior experience
The candidates who were in attendance are nearly split when it comes to prior governmental experience. Atkinson was an Oregon State Senator for District 2 from 2001 to 2013.
He also served in the Oregon House of Representatives from 1998 to 2000 and was a candidate for governor of Oregon in 2006. Bentz served in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2008 to 2018 and in the Oregon State Senate from 2018 to 2020. He resigned from his Senate seat on Jan. 1 to run for the 2nd District seat. Buehler was a member of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 and was a candidate for the Oregon Governor’s seat in 2018. Livingston is currently a member of the Bend City Council.
According to Mendenbach’s filing with the Oregon Secretary of State, he served as an elected Republican Precinct Committee Chairperson. He is perhaps best known for being one of a group of men who occupied Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016. After being arrested for occupying the federal land, Mendenbach and others were later acquitted by a federal jury.
Crumpacker, Roberts and Smith have never held a public office. Crumpacker made it clear that he believes that’s a point in his favor. He told the audience repeatedly Monday evening, “I’m not a politician,” characterizing himself as someone with the business acumen — he spent most of his career as an investor on Wall Street — to shake things up in D.C. and making a case to rein in federal spending.
Kingsley Field
Five audience questions were posed to the candidates at Monday’s forum. The first asked whether the candidates would support establishing special legislation for Klamath Falls that would extend the federal Essential Air Service program to support Kingsley Field’s mission. All the candidates said they would support such legislation.
Atkinson noted that Air Force One can land at Kingsley Field. Roberts drew a flurry of frustrated murmurs from the audience after he stated that Air Force One is “about 300,000 pounds too heavy for your airport, which is why you don’t have a B-LAP base here.”
Greatest asset
The second audience question asked what each candidate believed to be the Klamath Basin’s greatest asset and how they would help to build or better utilize it. Kingsley Field, Oregon Tech, timber and “the people,” were common answers. Bentz was the first to include “the people” in his answer and asked the audience, “What can we do to make your kids smarter? What can we do to keep them here?”
Livingston also focused on people as the Basin’s great asset and spoke about the need to get more young people into trade schools. A shortage of tradespeople is driving up the cost of construction and, in turn, driving up the cost of housing, he said.
Water rights
A three-part audience question asked the best way to make decisions about water allocation in the Klamath Basin, what each candidate believes are the allocation priorities, and what constituents could expect from the candidate in terms of involvement with the issue.
Atkinson said he would work to see that farmers are ensured a minimum amount of water each year. Beuhler said he has little if any confidence in the court system to allocate water and advocated for finding a way to store water to serve communities.
Roberts said due to the unreliability of weather and the growth of Oregon’s population, “We have problems that probably can’t be solved, just because of logistics.” After briefly mentioning struggles to allocate water in Tulelake and Malheur County, Roberts said, “We don’t have the water. I wish we did. I don’t know what the solution is.”
Bentz mentioned his experience as a lawyer specializing in water law. “Allocation priorities are extremely difficult,” he conceded, noting that water typically has to be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Livingston posited that communities govern themselves more effectively than the federal government can, and said he would ask the community to devise their own solution to the water allocation issues and bring it to him so he could advocate for it in D.C.
Smith spoke passionately about the need to change federal laws which he believes prioritize animals and fish over people. He asked constituents to support him so that he can go to Washington D.C. and try to change those laws.
Health care
The conversation then turned to how the candidates would address rising health care costs. Livingston called for more competition in the health care market to drive down costs.
Buehler, who is an orthopedic surgeon and has developed medical products, said he would work to decrease health care costs and prescription medication prices. He added that a “Medicare for All” system “will be a disaster for all of us.”
Crumpacker echoed that a “cradle to grave” system of healthcare where the government takes care of people’s medical needs “no matter what,” does not work. He noted the need for tort reform — which often involves making it harder for injured people to file a lawsuit or limiting the amount of money or damages injured people receive in a lawsuit — stating that such lawsuits drive up health care costs “to enormous rates.” Bentz also said he is in favor of tort reform.
Atkinson argued, “The federal government has no place in health care.” He mentioned that his son was diagnosed with cancer at five years old and that his wife had suffered from cancer as well. “I pay $1,800 a month to cover three of us,” he said, adding that such a cost is outrageous. He said competition in the marketplace is needed to drive costs down.
China
The question, “What does the word ‘China’ mean to you?” got the candidates talking about what many called amoral activity in that country. Buehler accused China of stealing America’s technology and polluting the earth. Crumpacker said China forced America to hand over its best trade secrets and has a history of suppressing religious minorities.
Atkinson, Buehler, Livingston, and Smith all expressed their support of President Trump’s imposing stricter tarriffs on China. Mendenbach said simply, “President Trump has them under control.”
Federal spending
The evening’s last question was whether federal spending should be linked to the country’s Gross Domestic Product growth and what a reasonable federal spending rate would be. The candidates agreed that federal spending in the U.S. is out of control and that it should not be linked to the GDP.
Smith said the federal deficit should be “Congress’s problem” and proposed that any politician who votes in favor of an unbalanced budget should be ineligible to run for congress in the future.
As is typical of closing statements, the candidates tried to distinguish themselves from one another in their final remarks. Buehler said the biggest difference between himself and his opponents is that he has “taken the fight to Governor Brown and the liberal establishment,” referring to his 2018 bid to become governor of Oregon.
In light of Crumpacker’s proud statements that he is not a politician, more than one candidate noted that they are proud of their time in political office. Bentz encouraged voters to look at his voting record and said that 16 of the 20 sheriffs in the 2nd District have endorsed his campaign.
Livingston talked about his experience on the Bend City Council and said that the district “needs someone with experience of what it’s like to be a local elected official.”
Atkinson repeated a statement he had made earlier in the evening to prove he is invested in the district he is hoping to serve: “When I fly home, I fly here.”
A full video of the forum can be seen on the Herald & News Facebook page.