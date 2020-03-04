A Klamath Falls town hall welcoming Republican candidates to the area to take questions from the public is being coordinated for Monday, March 9 at the Oregon Institute of Technology campus.
The town hall-style forum will take place from 6-8 p.m., moderated by Joe Spendolini, chairman of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. Attendees will be able to submit questions in writing to then be addressed by candidates. The event is a joint coordinated effort with the Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee and the Herald and News. A similar Democratic candidate forum will also be coordinated at a later date.
The forum is intended as an opportunity for voters to gain a better understanding of candidates that have filed for the Republican Primary. Due to last year’s announced decision by Congressman Greg Walden to retire at the end of his current term, there is a crowded field of Republican candidates that have filed. Prospective candidates have until Tuesday, March 10 to file paperwork for their candidacy.
Current Republican candidates for Oregon’s Second Congressional District include Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, David Campbell, Jimmy Curmpacker, Justin Livingston, Justus Mayo, Kenneth Medenbach, Mark Robert and Jeff Smith. There is also one independent candidate – Patrick Archer.