Donovan Lee “Jack” Nicol lived the last years of his life in Southern California, but his true home was the high desert country of Lake County and southeastern Oregon.
His death on Dec. 31, 2020, marked the end of the year and an end of an era. But driven by his memories and respect for ranchers and cowboys he grew up with and worked alongside, the legacy of that bygone age won’t soon be forgotten.
Raised on historic ranches – the YJ at the Klamath Marsh and, more memorably, the MC in eastern Lake County’s Warner Valley — Nicol never forgot his experiences, the people he worked with and his family, especially his grandparents William “Bill Kitt” and Maude Kittredge.
At one time the MC was one of the nation’s largest cattle ranches. It spanned a million acres in two states and four counties, and boasts a lineage of world champion cowboys alongside hundreds of hard-working ranchers and ranch hands.
Will Cahill, who for years was the Lake County “guy on the ground for Jack,” retains many memories of his old friend.
But one persists. During Nicol’s last Eastern Oregon visit in 2017, they and others traveled to some of Nicol’s favorite haunts — the Adel Store, Crump Lake and, of course, the MC Chuck Wagon Heritage Museum in Lakeview.
“That was the last time he got to see the museum,” said Cahill.
That day, the group also drove to the summit of Doherty Slide on Highway 140 east, near the Oregon/Nevada border. As Cahill remembers, they pulled off the paved highway onto a dirt road and parked at an overlook 1,000 feet above the Warner Valley. Nicol pulled out a chair, sat down and just gazed across the desert lands.
“It was a very reverent moment,” Cahill recalls, his voice cracking. “He was such a lover of Warner Valley and the people, the folks in the valley.”
Nicol’s love for the region and its people did not end with his death. Wanting to preserve that legacy, Nicol championed projects aimed at helping generations understand that history.
In 2010, after years of research, writing and editing — with the considerable help of his niece, Amy Thompson Wilkins — the book, “Bill Kitt: From Trail Driver to Cowboy Hall of Fame,” was published. It’s a stunning 450-page collection of stories and photos, not only about his grandfather, but of lives lived by an assortment of larger-than-life personalities who could easily inhabit the pages of Louis L’Amour or Zane Grey.
“He felt such a debt and gratitude to those guys who worked on the ranch,” Nicol’s son, Mark, says of his father’s sense of history. “He had that sense of loyalty to his grandparents.”
Mark also says his father worried that “as that lifestyle started to disappear, he realized if he didn’t do his part those stories would be lost in time.”
Nicol wrote after the book’s publication that “in the late 1980s my son Mark, daughter Dana, former wife Maryann and I agreed that we should start collecting material and recordings of reminiscences about the family operation,” he explained. “I felt a great responsibility to my grandparents. They are definitely my inspiration.”
Nicol’s daughter, Dana, said the book reflects her father’s desire to “preserve the history of the Lake County area and tell the true story about my great grandfather Bill Kitt as well as the ranching operation.”
Many people believe Bill Kitt was unfairly disparaged books by another family member, the great Western author William Kittredge.
“He was a truly incredible man,” Dana says of her grandfather. “Dad thought it was important for people to know that side of him.”
The book’s success — “Bill Kitt” quickly sold out — inspired Nicol to tell more stories of the old days. That turned into the MC Chuck Wagon Exhibit and Western Heritage Museum in downtown Lakeview, which Nicol helped design, develop and fund.
The exhibit was built on contaminated and abandoned property that was rehabilitated to meet state standards. The oddly configured parcel, at the intersection of highways 140 and 395, was transformed to create an exhibit building in the style of a historic ranch house. Visitors view exhibits through 12 windows revealing the historic chuck wagon, cook tent and stove, bedrolls, saddle room, and horse tack such as reatas, chaps, hats, bits and spurs. It also includes park benches and picnic tables.
Dedicated in 2013, it’s a popular stopover for locals and travelers just passing through to learn about the history of the MC Ranch, for many years one of the nation’s largest cattle ranches. More impressively, the book goes beyond the MC to capture the essence of a disappearing era and its people.
Like “Bill Kitt,” the MC Exhibit preserves the legacy of the MC cowboys and others from a region that includes sections of Oregon, Nevada and California. In going beyond the MC, it captures the homespun nature of the people who lived and worked it.
“He worked alongside his crews. He didn’t expect them to do what he wouldn’t do,” said his son Mark, who had the unique experience of working on the MC on hay crews, cattle drives, doing every day chores. “Thirty years of working with him should-to-shoulder with him and you get to know a man. Even as a boy I heard stories of people, traditions.”
Nicol’s third effort to preserve that history was the initiative and sponsorship of “Ranchers and Ranching: Cowboy Country, Yesterday and Today,” published in 2019. (There’s a personal conflict of interest here: the 278-page book includes about 150 stories this writer published in the Herald and News, other newspapers and magazines from 1974 to 2019. It’s a collection that ranges from interviews with ranch men and women to what it’s like to join true buckaroos for week-long cattle drives.)
“Dad was very proud to have those stories remembered,” says Dana.
Nicol’s efforts are continuing after his death. He not only provided the impetus and financing to launch the MC Chuck Wagon Exhibit, but worked with town leaders to create a charitable trust that will provide funding for its ongoing maintenance and upkeep. At the chuck wagon’s dedication, Nicol gifted the property and structure to the city of Lakeview.
Nicol spoke at the dedication.
“There are not many people left who remember the chuck wagon outfits, and I feel this is a way we can preserve the unique history of the MC and its Buckaroos,” he said. “I feel it is important to not let this history slip away.”