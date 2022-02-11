In the early 2000s, when Ben DuVal first started farming hay southeast of Tulelake, he depended quite a bit on his more established neighbor, David King. King answered his questions, helped him find customers and even rented some of his land when he was unable to farm it. After the young farmer finished planting the first alfalfa field he had ever tended to on his own, King had a word with him.
“He stopped me one day and said, ‘That’s one of the nicest looking alfalfa stands I’ve ever seen,’” DuVal remembered. “We don’t compliment each other nearly enough. That meant a lot to me.”
A longtime Klamath Basin farmer, a mainstay of the local agricultural community and a force in the Oregon hay industry, King passed away Jan. 26 at age 62, after a decades-long battle with cancer. Those he left behind remember his innovative spirit, passion for farming and, above-all, his neighborly attitude.
“He’s been a constant,” said Mylen Bohle, Oregon State University extension agronomist for Central and Eastern Oregon.
King’s father homesteaded near Copic Bay in 1949, mainly raising cattle there. As he built his own farm, David shifted entirely to feed, not wanting to work directly with the animals. He spent the last 40-plus years amassing knowledge about hay and experimenting with new techniques to conserve water and increase yields and crop quality. At one point, he precision-leveled some fields to improve the efficiency of flood irrigation in years when it was appropriate.
“He tried to improve everything always, kind of that goal of leaving it better than you found it,” said his wife, Robin. The two would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this April.
They met at a wedding in the early 1980s — Robin on the bride’s side and David on the groom’s. Both coming from farming backgrounds (Robin’s family had been in the basin since the early 20th century), they decided to start their own operation largely knowing what they were getting into. Though, having seen the struggles of her own father’s potato farm, Robin made tubers off-limits.
“There was no delusion to farming,” she said. “One criteria with David and I was that we’d never raise potatoes. I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’”
The Kings’ farm grows a variety of hay, including alfalfa, grain and orchard grass. King won awards for its quality and sold it to buyers as far away as Japan. They’ve even sent some bales to feed elephants at the San Diego Zoo. Robin said her husband enjoyed the business of farming in addition to the hands-on work, figuring out how to best market their product and connect with buyers.
“For him, it was just — from start to finish — putting it in the ground and watching it come up,” she said.
King’s interest in the hay industry at large led him to leadership roles of local and state hay associations. Semi-retired hay farmer Dave Reed, who served with him on the board of the Klamath Basin Hay Growers Association, said King was focused and driven in his efforts to connect local hay producers with sellers and the broader community.
Reed said he and King represented basin hay growers every year at the Klamath County Farm Expo, with him doing the talking while King brought in the bales themselves. He and King also helped host the annual state-run Hay king Contest, where growers across Oregon compete to see who has the best quality of hay in different categories, whenever it came to the Klamath Basin. King would ask local businesses to sponsor prizes for the winners, Reed said.
The Hay King Contest has been on hiatus since 2019, but this year’s county farm expo later this month will be the first Reed appears at without King and his hay.
“I think he’s going to be greatly missed,” Reed said.
Around 1997, the Klamath Basin and Central Oregon Hay Growers Associations met over lunch in Crescent to revive the then-defunct Oregon Hay Growers Association, which had gone under in the 80s after its president passed away. The two regional associations were the only hay-focused groups in the state at the time but chose to band together to send a single directory of hay producers to feed stores and other potential buyers. Other areas in the state also wanted to join, and the organization grew throughout the next decade: It now has six local affiliates across Oregon.
Bohle remembered King being instrumental in getting the fledgling organization, now called the Oregon Hay and Forage Association, off the ground. In addition to being president of the Klamath Basin chapter, King was also a founding board member of OHFA for many years, regularly putting together budgets and participating in meetings.
“He was just always involved in the organization to help make it go,” Bohle said. “The community has lost a big catalyst.”
King also got involved in meetings surrounding the Klamath Basin water crisis relatively early on. He and his family participated in the Shut Down, Fed Up tractor rally and the accompanying field of crosses display in 2020. King also helped fund and organize the Freedom to Farm Barbecue this past summer. Through it all, Robin said her husband’s philosophy throughout the complex issue was to educate people about the agricultural perspective.
“Every day, he probably interfaced with somebody and it was an opportunity to let people know about our situation,” Robin said. “His whole goal was that everybody have good information and factual information.”
King also helped folks on the ground through water-related struggles, having invested in wells. He lent some water to DuVal over the last two devastating droughts in the Klamath Project, and DuVal said that interacting with King over the years has probably made him a more compassionate neighbor.
“He was one of the neighbors that helped me survive last year. He deserves a lot of credit for that,” DuVal said.
King had been diagnosed with leukemia in 1998 and received a bone marrow transplant that kept him going for more than 20 years. But the cancer returned after surgeries last fall. Robin said they gave it their best shot.
“We probably were on a bit of borrowed time,” she said.
Robin said the King family will still be farming their 1,500 acres this year (water permitting), with their son Cameron doing much of the day-to-day work and introducing an animal operation. Their youngest daughter Whitney does the farm’s bookkeeping and their oldest daughter Angelina may step into the baling tractor if they need extra help. Robin said the family may evaluate long-term goals after the upcoming season, but they don’t have any plans to stop growing hay despite David’s passing.
“We’re pretty much in ag to our ears,” she said. “We’ve said over and over, we’re going to honor him by living.”