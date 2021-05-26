A relay race has been organized for Saturday, June 26 to raise funds for the David R. Kingsley Foundation, according to a Running Y Ranch Resort news release.
The event is intended for single-person, three-member or five-person teams in a friendly competition across a course encompassing much of the Running Y Ranch Resort across trails and hills starting at the Moore Park trailhead and ending at the Running Y Ranch Resort Convention Center, from 8-11 a.m. on June 26. Registration costs are $35 per person, with a $5 discount per person if signing up as a team. Registrants will also receive a shirt if registered by May 30. Lunch will also be available for purchase on-site.
Race packets will be available June 18-25, and the day of the race at the Running Y sports Center. Participants may sign-up online at www.acgtive.com (search DRK), in-person at the Running Y Sports & Fitness Center, or via email at mindys@runningy.com.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the David R. Kingsley Foundation, which has been helping members of the Klamath Community who have suffered through hardship due to loss, criminal actions, or disasters since 1999. The foundation has a strong local presence, and the majority of the board members are all full time military personnel at Kingsley Field.