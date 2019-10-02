Marta’s House is partnering with the 173rd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team to host a “Race to Zero for Domestic Violence” 2K and 5K run/walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Crater Lake — Klamath Regional Airport. This is a free event.
“This event is held to honor our victims and survivors of domestic violence and to promote and environment of healing and safety for all with the hope of reaching zero,” said Amber Spotten, the 173rd Fighter Wing sexual assault response coordinator and event planner.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2p79iQZ and closes Friday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Walk-up registration will be available the day of the event, but will close at 1:45 p.m.
“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and both programs want to make sure that our survivors in the community, both military and civilian, know that they are supported,” said Spotten. “There are resources and people advocating for healthier relationships that reflect dignity and respect to eliminate this type of interpersonal violence.”
There will be resource tables with information, as well as prizes and raffles for the participants. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsR2Z.
“Every person in the community can, and will, help us make a difference,” said Spotten.