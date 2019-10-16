The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce will offer Leadercast Women from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Klamath Community College Conference Center, according to a news release.
Participants will learn from nine industry leaders on how to overcome fear, take courage and become a transformational leader. One speaker at Leadercast Women 2019 is Kendra Scott.
Scott is the founder, CEO and designer of jewelry brand Kendra Scott, based in Austin, Texas. Scott leads on the foundation of three core pillars: family, fashion and philanthropy. Her commitment to innovation, quality and detail has grown her company, which started in 2002 with only $500, to a billion-dollar business. The Kendra Scott company has donated more than $25 million to local, national and international causes since 2010. Hear Scott and eight other transformational leaders speak on Nov. 7.
Registration is available online at bit.ly/LCW19KF, or by calling the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce at 541-884-5193.