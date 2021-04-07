The last day to register to vote for the May 18 Klamath County special election is April 27.
Postmarks count for voter registration and you can register online at oregonvotes.gov or at the County Clerk’s office at 305 Main Street.
Ballots will be mailed April 28. Ballots must be received at the elections office or at an official drop site by 8 p.m. on election day, and post marks do not count.
The candidates have been set for special district elections, including for the Klamath Community College board, city and county school districts and south suburban sanitary district.
All Klamath County voters will vote on Measure 18-120, which would raise the transient room tax from 8% to 11% to fund tourism.
For more information go to klamathcounty.org/468/Elections.