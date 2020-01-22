NEWBERG – Three students from Klamath and Lake Counties were announced as earning Dean’s List honors at George Fox University for the fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
Among the current students bestowed the Dean’s List honor, Ellie Mangan of Klamath Falls, sophomore, elementary education; Liz Ramsey of Lakeview, sophomore, politics; and Ivan Ayala, senior, biology, were named as recipients.
More than 4,000 students attend classes at the George Fox University campus in Newberg, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.