Local author Ken Johnston’s newest book, “Adventurers & Conjectures of Two Boomers on a Beemer,” collects remembrances of some true-life road trips with his wife, Jo, on their BMW motorcycle. For Margo Dodds, writing under the pen name of Pearl Whitfield, her first-ever novel, “The Storekeeper: A Tale of Small Town Life,” is a story that took 4 1/2 years to write. Both authors recently discussed their books.
“The Storekeeper” is set in the mythical eastern Oregon community of Campbell, with a school, general merchandise store and characters that, to this reader, feel a lot like the Lake County town of Paisley. “It’s generic,” Dodds says of Campbell, although she admits, “Paisley definitely figured in it.”
The book centers around Ralph Johnson, a widower traveling to no place in particular with his dog, Rusty. After months of wandering they end up in Campbell, where he settles and buys the mom and pop store that’s the community hub for groceries, everyday household items and chit-chat.
Interestingly, Dodds said she “was driving around the county to see Oregon’s only active geyser,” Old Perpetual, during her initial eastern Oregon visit. Much like Ralph, when she drove into Lake County, she said even though “I didn’t know where I was, I felt like I was home. I loved the empty space.” After a year and a half in Portland, Dodds moved to Lakeview in 2005 and worked as a nurse at the Lake District Hospital.
She says “The Storekeeper” story and its characters came to life in a dream. Completing the dream took more time and writing than she expected — 4 1/2 years as it expanded to 600-plus pages.
“I didn’t intend for it to be that long,” she says of the book’s length. “The story was on my pillow one morning when I woke up. Ralph pulled up the blind in the door and saw a little girl. I didn’t know much more than that, except that Ralph didn’t know children and that the little girl didn’t talk. But I knew it was a story asking to be written.”
Because of her job, a multitude of volunteer community activities, and spending time with her son, Sam, who recently moved from Corvallis to Seattle, and her daughter, Lizzie, who lives in Cambodia, Dodds’ writing time was often sporadic.
“I would sit down, open up the page and sometimes write a chapter. I would leave the characters for long periods of time. They were very forgiving,” she explained with a chuckle, adding, “They developed themselves. It was fun because I’ve never done anything like it before.”
She says that as she wrote, the story told itself, including “some things I just didn’t want to happen.”
Dodds said she used the pen name because her first name, Margaret, means pearl in Greek while Whitfield is both a long-time family name and her middle name.
Dodds is currently working on another novel, “Apsara,” about a young Cambodian girl who becomes a dancer. Apsara is a type of female spirit of the clouds and waters in Hindu and Buddhist culture. “It’s definitely not going to take 4 1/2 years and it’s not going to be 600 pages,” she laughed of her future book. “I’m going to keep those characters in line.”
“The Storekeeper” is available on Amazon and in paperback in several Lake County locations, including the Lake County Examiner, Tall Town Bike & Camp, Howard’s Drug, Bloomers Country Nursery and Ace Hardware, all in Lakeview, and at Basin Book Trader in Klamath Falls, and Amazon at www.amazon.com.
Two Boomers
When Ken Johnston turned 66 in 2008, a friend suggested it was a good year to “get your kicks on 66,” Route 66, the legendary highway known as America’s Mother Road that’s been featured in songs and a television series. That was the year Johnston and his wife, Jo, bought “Mr. Beemer,” or “Mr. B,” their name for their BMW motorcycle. It was also the year Johnston retired from a teaching career that included years at Dorris, Lost River and Henley Middle School.
“Two Boomers” opens with tales of traveling to and on Route 66. It begins with the ride from Klamath Falls to St. Louis and New York, and New York to Chicago, where they began following the nearly 2,500-mile highway. Johnston writes about places where he and Jo were awed by the scenery, and visited with relatives and old elementary and high school, college, and Navy friends. He tells about road oddities, like a sign above a urinal that read, “Don’t drink the water.” There are also memories of meals, including multiple flavors of ice cream, Papa Brunee’s pizza, buffalo burgers, Rocky Mountain oysters and a Buffalo Chip, “a white chocolate chip and macadamia cookie baked in a six-inch pan with ice cream on top.”
“Well,” Johnston said of frequent mention about eating at roadside diners, “we like food. And traveling around you get a lot of different foods.”
Other book chapters recount other bike trips — Klamath Falls to Alaska, adventures in Alaska, riding from Canada to Colorado, “eclectic side trips” to places like the Grand Canyon, and travels in China.
Because Johnston has so many motorcycle stories, more than 700 pages, the 360-page “Two Boomers” is the first book in a two-part “boomer bliss” series. “I didn’t have a goal,” he said of writing about bike travels. “I kept a journal and just decided I’d print it up,” he says.
“Two Boomers” is a departure from his previous two historical books, “Legendary Truths: Peter Lassen and His Gold Rush Trail in Fact and Fable,” and “The Nobles Emigrant Trail.”
The coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on a trip he and Jo hoped to make this year in Scotland and Ireland. “Maybe next year,” said Johnston, who at age 78 admits, “There gets to be a time when age gets to a person.”
Road trips on motorcycles are nothing new for Johnston. Before buying Mr. B, he had three other motorcycles, beginning as a 16-year-old. Since purchasing Mr. B, a BMW R1200GS, he’s ridden it more than 100,000 miles.
“I just enjoy riding. Every time I get a chance, I crank it up. You’re not locked in cage. You’re out in nature. You smell the flowers, smell the hay,” he said, noting making new friendships and “the hospitality of the people you meet.”
Copies of “Adventures & Conjectures of Two Boomers on a Beemer” are available at Basin Book Trader in Klamath and from Amazon at www.amazon.com.