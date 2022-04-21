Counties in southern Oregon still have a ways to go to recoup all the jobs lost during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new state labor data released Thursday.
The March jobs data also shows that Klamath County has Oregon’s highest unemployment rate and local jobs are still down 3% from pre-pandemic levels.
Klamath’s unemployment rate is 5.3% down from 5.5% in February. The local jobless rate was 5.8% in March 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate is 3.6% while Oregon’s 4.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Klamath county added 120 jobs in March but is still down 710 jobs from pre-pandemic levels in 2020, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
Neighboring Lake County lost 40 jobs in March and has a 4.6% unemployment rate compared to 3.8% in March.The county is down 150 jobs from pre-COVID levels.
Other southern Oregon counties are also looking to get their employment bases back to pre-pandemic levels. Douglas County has recouped 68% of the jobs it lost in March and April of 2020 when the pandemic impacted the U.S. economy, according to OED.
Jackson County, which includes Medford, added 380 jobs in March with gains in the construction and hospitality sectors. The retail sector lost 250 jobs in Jackson County.The county is still down 1,480 jobs from March 2020, according to OED.
Next door, Josephine County has gained back all but 130 jobs lost during the pandemic, according to the March employment data.Josephine gained 230 jobs in March and has a 4.8% unemployment rate.
The state’s lowest jobless rate is 2.9% is in Benton County.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Klamath’s 5.3% unemployment rate is lower than some other U.S. areas with high jobless rates such as Yuma, Arizona (12%), El Centro, California (14.0%), Flint, Michigan (6.8%), Rockford, Illinois (7.9%) and Youngstown, Ohio (6%) but is on par or higher with some other economically challenged areas such as Mansfield Ohio (5.2%) and Baltimore (4.2%).
The jobs numbers comes as employers continue to struggle to find and retain workers. Labor shortages stretch across industries and regions.
Gas prices and inflation
The U.S. economy continues to see large numbers of workers quitting their jobs.Those workers and their employers also continue to grapple with inflation and high energy prices.Gasoline and diesel prices in Oregon and California are up significantly compared to last year.
Gas averages $4.67 per gallon in Oregon up $1.43 per gallon from a year ago, according to AAA.That is fourth highest in the continental U.S.
Oregon’s prices are down a bit from the record prices of $4.74 per gallon reached in March.
Diesel fuel averages $5.38 per gallon in Oregon, $5.51 per gallon in Washington state and $6.53 per gallon in California, according to AAA.
Those stress truckers, logistics drivers, farmers and other businesses who are already battling an 8.5% inflation rate — the highest in 40 years.
In California, gas prices average $5.69 per gallon — up $1.71 per gallon from a year ago, according to April 21 data from AAA.
The inflation challenge started in earnest last year but has been magnified by U.S. and NATO sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.That has raised prices for food and energy commodities and products such as fertilizers.
The Biden administration has released oil from the U.S. stockpiles and pressed other oil producers to up production levels to make up for restrictions on Russian energy exports.
The region’s Republican lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Doug LaMalfa — want President Joe Biden to open up more areas for drilling.Biden pulled back on some drilling approvals given by the Trump administration. The White House contends that there are a significant number of unused oil drilling licenses already at the energy sector’s disposal.
“Putin didn’t cause the massive hike in gas prices, President Biden’s anti-energy policies did – and it’s up to him to reverse his actions and stop the financial sufferings of the American people,” said LaMalfa, who represents far northern California. “Last week, a federal judge shot down Biden’s executive order halting oil leasing on federal lands. Gas prices over six dollars a gallon are outrageous, and it’s past time that we get a reprieve. We’re sitting on the largest untapped oil reserve in the world while Biden is depleting our strategic reserves, it’s time to get drilling and drive down these costs.”