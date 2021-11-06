Jessie Shields owns property along the Sycan River and rents much of it to local ranchers looking for land to graze their cattle. She manages the 700 sprawling acres, which now include sections burnt to a crisp by the Bootleg Fire.
The wildfire burned more than 400,000 acres of forest and grazing allotments, much of it on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. But it burnt up plenty of private ground as well.
From the patio of Shields’ log cabin, she can clearly see black, scorched trees — a reminder of how close the Bootleg came to her home. In an attempt to protect both her house and the forest, she said she is working hard to prevent erosion and regenerate more resilient surroundings.
It’s a a daunting task, but she is not alone.
Shields has help from the folks at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Klamath County Farm Service Agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District.
All of those agencies have come together to offer landowners like Shields expertise, funding and technical knowhow to protect her land from short-term erosion, and offer tips on how to return longterm health and resiliency to the property.
One of the first steps, according to Alexander Gajdosik, soil conservationist with the USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service, is quickly seeding the ground to reduce soil erosion into waterways. That is especially crucial on steep slopes where landslides are a concern.
The organization has also been busy removing as much dense, dead, and burnt materials left behind by the fire, Gajdosik said.
The USDA’s Klamath County Farm Service Agency is also helping with forest restoration on private forest land, but is also focused on bringing the grazing pastures back so ranchers can feed their animals. It also subsidizes hay prices for ranchers so they can get through the winter.
On a typical year, ranchers bring their cattle to her land in the beginning of May, Shields said. And while grass is already growing back, cattle won’t be able to graze on land that is filled with young seedlings. Each needs a change to grow first being actively reforested because the new trees need a chance to grow.
Laura Hall, county executive director at the Farm Service Agency, said her crews are helping private forest landowners put a plan together to bring grazing land back as quickly as possible, along with a strong, healthy forest.
Patrick Petersen, stewardship forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the reforestation process will involve planting the same tree species that were found on the property before the fire, as well as some native species that will help support forest diversity.
“In this area, we would be mostly focused on the ponderosa pine,” Petersen. “We are doing assessments on the property here, trying to determine the fire risk ... and how we can reduce that. But there’s improving forest health, and also how we can restore some of the burnt areas with replanting, and then erosion control.”
The Farm Service Agency will help ranchers feed their animals as the process unfolds.
“What we are kind of making up for is the fact that you now have to go out and buy more hay to feed your animals to keep them alive through the winter,” she said.
The financial assistance is even more important, given the high prices of hay in the region.
Brian Quick is the district manager at the Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District, which works with landowners to help them conserve the limited water supply in the area. He said there are ways to help develop more water resources in the area, and lean on less water-intensive flora.
”Anything we can do to help them improve and utilize less water and still maintain the sustainability of their ranch is our goal,” Quick said.
Some of the projects the SWCD takes on include fence repairs, livestock wells, water quality improvement projects to reduce erosion, and juniper removal.
Junipers suck up a lot of water and they burn easily, Quick said.
”We may not be increasing the water so much, but we’re helping with soil moisture content, which improves forage quality,” Quick said. “And all those things help keep these (ranchers) in business.”