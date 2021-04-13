Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Due to a staffing shortage, Ella Redkey Pool will be closed through April 20.

The city of Klamath Falls-owned pool, located at 1805 Main Street, plans to reopen Wednesday, April 21.

