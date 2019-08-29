LAKEVIEW — Red Rock Biofuels, a producer of renewable, low-carbon jet and diesel fuels, will open a new plant in Lakeview with production beginning in January of 2020. In an effort to recruit and hire for 24 open positions, Red Rock Biofuels, in conjunction with WorkSource Klamath and Klamath Community College, will host a series of job fairs at 513 Center St., Lakeview.
Job fair dates:
Friday and Wednesday, Sept. 13 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon
Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Positions available include: operation manager, environmental health and safety manager, plant operators, accounting clerks, lab technician, logistics operators, utility operators, maintenance technicians, electrician, custodian and environmental health and safety technician.
To learn more about Red Rock Biofuels and review the full job descriptions for each position, visit www.redrockbio.com/lakeview-site.html.
Candidates unable to attend the scheduled job fairs may also download an application and email to biofuelsjobs@gmail.com, or brian@globaltalentsolutions.com. Applications may also be mailed or delivered to Red Rock Biofuels at 18281 Kadrmas Road, Lakeview, OR 97630.