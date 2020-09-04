Friday morning firefighters responded to a new fire, called the Avery Fire, near Morgan Butte Lookout on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Paisley Ranger District.
The fire was near the trailhead for the Fremont National Recreation Trail.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Avery was approximately 4 acres in size. The cause is under investigation
Currently there are seven engines, one handcrew, one water-tender, and a Type 2 helicopter working on the fire. This morning there were additional air resources including two single-engine air tankers and an air attack assigned to the fire.
There is a Red Flag warning in effect Friday for most of Lake and Klamath Counties from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity. There is a fire weather watch in effect Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, again for strong winds and low relative humidity.
Currently there are fire restrictions in place on all public and private lands in Klamath and Lake Counties. The fire danger adjective class is still “Extreme” and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level is still III.
The public is asked to be careful with fire or anything that can throw a spark. This includes not driving on roads with dry grass, not smoking in areas with vegetation that can ignite, and not using chainsaws or other equipment that can throw a spark.
If you have a campfire in an area permitted by the fire restrictions where you are recreating, please make sure it is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving. This includes if the fire is in a fire ring in a designated recreation area.
Since last Saturday, there have been 5 additional new starts within the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership area. The fires are all currently under investigation and were contained quickly and under an acre in size.
In addition to the fire activity this week, there have been several human-caused fires throughout the fire season. Firefighters and law enforcement continue to find abandoned and illegal campfires across the area.
Conditions are extremely dry and, even though it is September, it only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire.
For more information and the latest fire restrictions, visit www.scofmp.org/.