An American Red Cross van was broken into June 28 in Klamath Falls and a computer and equipment were stolen.
The theft resulted in the cancellation of a blood drive, according to Dawn Johnson, regional communications director for the Red Cross’s Cascades Region.
Johnson said the “master computer” and equipment stolen are worth $2,800. She said local police are investigating the break-in and police are trying to recover the stolen items.
