The American Red Cross is urging citizens who are not presently working to donate blood, as coronavirus lockdowns have resulted in a drastic reduction in blood donations, according to a news release.
Additional safety measures are being implemented to assure the health of donors. Appointments are required in order to maintain proper social distancing requirements.
“We have lost thousands of blood donations due to COVID-19 across the states,” said Rebecca O’Rourke, account manager for American Red Cross PNW. “We need healthy individuals to give blood as soon as possible, and we are setting up in stationary locations to help us with additional sanitization practices, and taking extra steps to ensure we see only healthy donors.”
Blood donations will be collected from April 14-17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Community Center. Additional drives will be held at Sky Lakes Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28, 12-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Thursday, April 30 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
To schedule a donation visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).