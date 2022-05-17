FILE - The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., March 21, 2022. A majority of Americans say they don't blame President Joe Biden for high gasoline prices, but they're giving his economic leadership low marks amid fears of inflation and deepening pessimism about economic conditions.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press secretary at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. Inflation and record high gasoline and diesel fuel prices are challenging the U.S. economy and Biden administration. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The pain at the pump continues for consumers, farmers, truckers — and the Biden administration.
High gas prices have surpassed the $5 per gallon mark on average in Oregon, Washington and Alaska and the $6 per gallon mark statewide in California.
That is according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report from Tuesday, May 17.
AAA reports the average price of gas in Oregon is $5.06 per gallon statewide. That is an all-time record high with prices up 41 cents per gallon over the past month and $1.69 per gallon since last year.
The average prices of gas stands at $5.04 per gallon in Klamath County, $5.14 in the Medford-Ashland area and $5.23 in Grants Pass, according to AAA.
Gas prices have been setting record-highs across the country with inflation at its highest levels since 1981 and U.S. sanctions barring Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine. Inflation and high energy costs continue to put upward pressures on food and materials costs and are poised to impact summer travel plans and the midterm elections.
Gas prices are highest in on the west coast, according to Marie Dodds, director of government and public affairs for AAA in Oregon and Idaho.
In California, gas prices average $6.02 per gallon and diesel averages $6.56 per gallon. Both are records, according to AAA.
Gas prices also posted record highs Tuesday in Washington state ($5.10 per gallon), Alaska ($5 per gallon), Florida ($4.50 per gallon), New York ($4.81 per gallon) and other states, according to AAA.
Nationally, AAA reports the average prices of gas on Tuesday is $4.52 per gallon — up 48.5 cents since last year.
Diesel prices average $5.65 per gallon in Oregon and $5.76 in Washington — both records, according to the auto club.